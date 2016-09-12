Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Crescent City

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon nine miles from Crescent City, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:17 p.m. PDT at a depth of 13.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 65 miles from McKinleyville and 71 miles from Arcata.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

