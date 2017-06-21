Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near El Cerrito, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon one mile from El Cerrito, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was one mile from Kensington, Calif., one mile from Albany, Calif., three miles from Berkeley and 12 miles from San Francisco City Hall.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

