Series of earthquakes rattle Imperial County

Several earthquakes rattled Ocotillo Wells near the San Diego and Imperial County border on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenters were 17 miles from Westmorland, Calif., 18 miles from Salton City, Calif., 27 miles from El Centro, Calif. and 73 miles from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. At least four measured more than 3.0 magnitude, beginning at about 5:45 p.m.
There were no reports of damage.
Ocotillo Wells is about three miles west of the Imperial County border. The Imperial County region sees such earthquake series periodically.
In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
