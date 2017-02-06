Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near The Geysers, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Monday evening two miles from The Geysers, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:39 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Clearlake, Calif., 13 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., 17 miles from Windsor, Calif. and 71 miles from Sacramento, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

