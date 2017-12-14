Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes off Redwood Coast

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Thursday evening nine miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:47 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 11.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 23 miles from Fortuna, 32 miles from Eureka and 37 miles from Bayside.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.