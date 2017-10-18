Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Santa Ysabel

A shallow 3.6 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning one mile from Santa Ysabel, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:06 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 11 miles from San Diego Country Estates, 13 miles from Ramona, Calif., 21 miles from Alpine and 78 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

In the past 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

