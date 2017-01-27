Earthquake: 4.2 quake strikes near The Geysers

A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Friday morning near The Geysers, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:08 a.m. PST at a depth of 1.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Healdsburg and 16 miles from Windsor.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

