Earthquake: 3.8 quake strikes near Wengler

A shallow magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning four miles from Wengler, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:10 a.m. PDT time at a depth of 10.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 24 miles from Shasta Lake, 29 miles from Redding and 50 miles from Red Bluff.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

