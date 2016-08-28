Earthquake: 4.2 quake strikes near Hayfork, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon 14 miles from Hayfork in Northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:20 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 21.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 40 miles from Fortuna, 44 miles from Bayside and 45 miles from Arcata.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

