Downtown L.A.'s architectural revolution

It is Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Here's what is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

Up on high

L.A. now has a new tallest building. But the bigger story is how the Wilshire Grand, with its sharp spire on top, reflects a revolution in the design of L.A. skyscrapers. Flat is out, and some architects could not be happier. Los Angeles Times

Plus: L.A. is still waiting for that 100-story building. Los Angeles Times

Prosecuting rape

Inspired by the Bill Cosby case, California lawmakers want to make it easier to prosecute old rape cases. But some question how much a proposed law Gov. Jerry Brown is now considering will change prosecutions. Los Angeles Times

On every street corner

Steve Lopez goes looking for what’s right about taco trucks and finds an Egyptian guy selling tasty tacos in a predominantly Latino section of L.A. It says something about taco trucks and the city that loves them. Los Angeles Times

FRAMED

L.A. AT LARGE

Gambling? Here?: Inside the underground gambling scene in Little Saigon. Orange County Register

In memory: A memorial service for singer Juan Gabriel will be held today in Monterey Park. The Mexican superstar died Aug. 27 at his home in Santa Monica. He was a six-time Grammy nominee and was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame in 1996. City News Service

Fewer protesters: The protests in Porter Ranch to shut down a natural gas storage field are dwindling. “Without a huge plume of gas coming out, it’s not a media event,” said Matt Pakucko, president and co-founder of Save Porter Ranch. Daily News

Happy b-day: Los Angeles turned 235 on Sept. 4. Happy belated birthday! LAist

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Political alliance: Here’s the story of how Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia and state Sen. Fran Pavley formed an unlikely alliance to pass climate change legislation in California. “That’s exactly the discussion we needed to have. How can we make the benefits of reducing carbon pollution relevant to everyone?” Pavley said. Los Angeles Times

What about us?: Columnist George Skelton writes that California lawmakers capped the two-year legislative session by helping the poor but ignoring the middle class. “It’s great to help the poor. But too often the Legislature overlooks everyone else — everyone, that is, who doesn’t contribute to a reelection kitty.” Los Angeles Times

Cause of death: Middle-aged women are dying at higher rates, particularly from drugs and suicide. How does California compare with other parts of the country? Washington Post

CRIME AND COURTS

Cold reception: Brock Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer who got what many considered a light sentence for a sexual assault, got a pretty cold welcome when he returned home to Ohio. BuzzFeed

Surf riot: Remembering the epic surfer riot in Huntington Beach, which took place 30 years ago. Orange County Register

Man with a knife: Police in Long Beach fatally shot a man Sunday night after he charged at officers with a knife during a standoff. The incident started about 9:15 p.m. with a 911 call about a man with a handgun who wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” according to police. Los Angeles Times

DROUGHT AND CLIMATE

Natural habitat: Native Chinook salmon continue to struggle five years into California’s drought. “With the drought bringing one of the driest periods in California’s history, federal and state authorities increasingly have had to intervene mechanically to carry out key stretches of the life cycle of salmon, whose numbers were already declining.” Associated Press