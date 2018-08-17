Inherited properties: How we reported the story

For example, the Bridges property was reassessed at $3.3 million after their mother’s death and the resulting transfer in ownership, and later changed back to $383,077, once the inheritance benefit paperwork was filed, records show. We tallied the difference between the actual taxes owed each year and what the taxes would have been at the higher valuation, a gap confirmed by tax documents from the county Auditor-Controller. We consulted with the assessor’s office to review the analysis.