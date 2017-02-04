1 hiker killed, 4 hurt after falling down ice chute in Angeles National Forest

Five hikers fell down an ice chute in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, prompting a rescue effort by Los Angeles County fire and sheriff’s officials.

One of the hikers died and the others were hurt, officials said.

Rescuers responded to the Islip Saddle area along Angeles Crest Highway at 11:10 a.m., officials told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, which reported that the rescue was hindered by a landslide in the area.

The four other hikers were taken to hospitals with various injuries, according to City News Service.