Bridge fire in Angeles National Forest grows to 200 acres; visitors are evacuated

Crews respond to a fire in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Angeles National Forest visitors were being evacuated Sunday as a wildfire broke out north of Glendora in Los Angeles County.

Dubbed the Bridge fire, the blaze had quickly grown to 200 acres as of 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Dana Dierkes, public affairs officer for the Angeles National Forest.

Forest officials said firefighters were performing an “aggressive attack with air and ground resources.” As crews labored, the temperature hit 105 degrees in nearby Glendora.

Dierkes told The Times it was “likely a very busy day” in the forest “given the high temperatures. Visitors come to find relief from the heat in the waters of the San Gabriel River.” Cars parked along forest roads can block firefighters as they try to get to the location of a wildfire, Dierkes noted.

The cause of the fire, which was 0% contained Sunday evening, was under investigation.

Several roads were closed, including State Route 39, East Fork Road, Glendora Mountain Road and Glendora Ridge Road.

Meanwhile, the fight continued against the Line fire in San Bernardino County. The wildfire had caused mandatory evacuations in multiple mountain communities and was threatening more than 35,000 structures.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency due to the rapidly expanding blaze.