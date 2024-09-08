Advertisement
California

Bridge fire in Angeles National Forest grows to 200 acres; visitors are evacuated

Crews arrived to find a well-established fire burning near campgrounds.
Crews respond to a fire in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday afternoon.
(OnScene.TV)
By Ryan Fonseca
 and Amy Hubbard
Share via

Angeles National Forest visitors were being evacuated Sunday as a wildfire broke out north of Glendora in Los Angeles County.

Dubbed the Bridge fire, the blaze had quickly grown to 200 acres as of 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Dana Dierkes, public affairs officer for the Angeles National Forest.

Forest officials said firefighters were performing an “aggressive attack with air and ground resources.” As crews labored, the temperature hit 105 degrees in nearby Glendora.

Advertisement

Dierkes told The Times it was “likely a very busy day” in the forest “given the high temperatures. Visitors come to find relief from the heat in the waters of the San Gabriel River.” Cars parked along forest roads can block firefighters as they try to get to the location of a wildfire, Dierkes noted.

The cause of the fire, which was 0% contained Sunday evening, was under investigation.

Several roads were closed, including State Route 39, East Fork Road, Glendora Mountain Road and Glendora Ridge Road.

The Line Fire jumps highway 330 as a motorist speeds past Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, near Running Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

California

Fast-moving Line fire forces evacuations in San Bernardino mountain towns

An uncontrolled wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest forced mandatory evacuations in Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake.

Sept. 8, 2024

Meanwhile, the fight continued against the Line fire in San Bernardino County. The wildfire had caused mandatory evacuations in multiple mountain communities and was threatening more than 35,000 structures.

Advertisement

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency due to the rapidly expanding blaze.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFires
Ryan Fonseca

Ryan Fonseca writes the Los Angeles Times’ Essential California newsletter. A lifelong SoCal native, he has worked in a diverse mix of newsrooms across L.A. County, including radio, documentary, print and television outlets. Most recently, he was an associate editor for LAist.com and KPCC-FM (89.3) public radio, covering transportation and mobility. He returns to The Times after previously working as an assistant web editor for Times Community News, where he helped manage the websites and social media presence of the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun. Fonseca studied journalism at Cal State Northridge, where he now teaches the next generation of journalists to develop their voice and digital skills.

Amy Hubbard

Amy Hubbard is a deputy editor on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She’s worked in a range of departments at The Times since 1993, including as copy chief for daily Calendar, Travel, Books and the AM Copy Desk; SEO chief; morning editor on the Metro desk; and assistant newsletters editor. In 2015, she began a four-year stint at personal finance website NerdWallet, where she was the Banking editor. Hubbard is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia, School of Journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement