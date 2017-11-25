Major Hollywood streets and 101 Freeway ramps closed through Sunday for annual Christmas parade

Heading to Hollywood? Plan for some major street closures and watch out for parking restrictions beginning at midnight Saturday and continuing through most of Sunday, when post-Thanksgiving traffic across the region promises to be a headache.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, which will begin with a concert at 5 p.m. Sunday followed by the parade at 6 p.m. This year’s grand marshal is Dr. Oz.
The parade route will begin at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Drive, by the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and the TCL Chinese Theater, and proceed east on Hollywood Blvd toward Vine Street, before turning back on Sunset Boulevard toward Orange Drive.
Parking restrictions for the parade will be strictly enforced, with violators being cited and their cars impounded, Los Angeles Department of Transportation officials said. (Impounded vehicles will be towed to the official police garage at Hollywood Tow Service, 1015 N. Mansfield Ave., and can be looked up at www.opglaviic.com)
Here are the major road closures and “tow-away no stopping” restrictions. Click here for a full list of street closures:
From midnight Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday:
- Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive
- Orange Drive between Hollywood Boulevard and Hawthorn Avenue
From 6 a.m. to midnight Sunday:
- Hollywood Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and Orange Drive
From 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday:
- Sunset Boulevard between Highland Avenue and La Brea Avenue
- Fountain Avenue between Highland Avenue and La Brea Avenue
- Cherokee Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue
- Sycamore Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Fountain Avenue
- Orange Drive between Franklin Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard
From 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday:
- Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Vine Street
- Vine Street between Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard
- Sunset Boulevard between Vine Street and Highland Avenue
- Franklin Avenue between La Brea Avenue and Highland Avenue
- Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and Gower Street
- Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard
- La Brea Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Fountain Avenue
- Cahuenga Boulevard between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard (west side of street only)
- Yucca Street between Gower Street and Argyle Street (north side of street only)
And from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, the northbound and southbound offramps of the 101 Freeway at Cahuenga Boulevard and Highland Avenue will be closed.
Transportation officials are urging parade visitors to use public transit. For real-time traffic updates, visit: trafficinfo.lacity.org.
