At least 46 horses dead, others missing from thoroughbred facility after San Diego County wildfire

At least 46 horses were killed at a thoroughbred training facility during the Lilac wildfire in northern San Diego County, and others remain missing.

Mike Marten, a spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, said Saturday that the death toll at San Luis Rey Downs could rise. He said the thoroughbred facility in Bonsall accommodates 495 horses and that at least 450 were there when the fire struck on Thursday.

Marten said a small number of horses escaped to the wilderness through a fence that was knocked down and haven’t been located.

Some horses refused to leave their burning stables. Some got out only to run back in. Some made it to safety on the track, only to collapse and die.

Trainer Martine Bellocq suffered second- and third-degree burns as she tried to rescue six horses from the facility, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. She was placed in a medically induced coma at UC San Diego Medical Center on Thursday.

Officials said about 360 surviving horses from San Luis Rey Downs were moved to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, and some 850 horses evacuated during the fires are stabled there.

A fundraiser for the San Luis Rey Downs horses on the website GoFundMe had raised nearly $478,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Another 29 horses died at a Sylmar ranch overrun by the Creek fire Tuesday. There have also been reports of dead or missing horses and ponies from small farms and ranches throughout the region.

Santa Ana winds moved the fires so quickly and so unpredictably that those fleeing had only minutes to leave. In some cases, horse owners said they had to choose between saving themselves and their animals.

Some owners won’t know the fate of their animals until evacuation orders are lifted and they can search their properties.

CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. CAPTION Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. CAPTION Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. Why are wildfires erupting across Southern California? LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have hired an agent and will try to play professional basketball abroad. About 300 L.A. County sheriff's deputies are on the Brady list. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. Why are wildfires erupting across Southern California? LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have hired an agent and will try to play professional basketball abroad. About 300 L.A. County sheriff's deputies are on the Brady list. CAPTION A wind-fanned fire growing at a “dangerous” rate in North County has charred 4,100 acres, destroyed dozens of structures and is threatening 5,000 more, fire officials said Thursday. A wind-fanned fire growing at a “dangerous” rate in North County has charred 4,100 acres, destroyed dozens of structures and is threatening 5,000 more, fire officials said Thursday. CAPTION A series of Santa Ana wind-driven wildfires has destroyed hundreds of structures, forced thousands to flee and smothered the region with smoke in what officials predicted would be a pitched battle for days. A series of Santa Ana wind-driven wildfires has destroyed hundreds of structures, forced thousands to flee and smothered the region with smoke in what officials predicted would be a pitched battle for days.

andrea.castillo@latimes.com

@andreamcastillo