Man, woman found fatally shot in Huntington Harbour

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting Friday at a condominium complex near Huntington Harbour that police are investigating as a murder-suicide, authorities said.
Huntington Beach police responded to a report of a possible shooting shortly after 8 a.m. in the 4100 block of Aladdin Drive, Lt. Tim Martin said. Aladdin is a residential street lined with upscale two-story condominiums overlooking the harbor next to Huntington Harbour Bay Club.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds near the garages just off the street, Martin said. The two were neighbors, he said.
Police said they found a handgun at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman died at a hospital, Martin said. Authorities have not identified them.
Neighbors said the woman was a real estate agent who had lived in the complex for years.
According to Tom Bell, who owns property in the complex, the woman and man had ongoing issues.
“It was years of one little issue turning into another issue and escalating,” Bell said.
