Immigration arrests in L.A. spark fear, outrage, but officials say they are routine

Arrests made by federal immigration officials in Southern California this week have sparked concerns and outrage that the actions might be part of a promised crackdown by President Trump on people in this country illegally.

While immigration advocates said they believed about 100 people were arrested, immigration officials downplayed the activities as fairly routine.

Virginia Kice, a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the arrests were not part of a new and more aggressive mission the agency had adopted in light of the president’s stance on deportations.

In a statement, she said any arrests were part of the agency’s “routine” enforcement activities.

“Our operations are targeted and lead driven, prioritizing individuals who pose a risk to our communities. Examples would include known street gang members, child sex offenders, and deportable foreign nationals with significant drug trafficking convictions,” Kice wrote. “To that end, ICE’s routine immigration enforcement actions are ongoing and we make arrests every day.”

Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, said 100 people were detained, 60 of them Mexican nationals.

Salas said when she and other CHIRLA members arrived at a downtown L.A. detention center Thursday afternoon, they saw five white vans and one bus filled with people who they believed had been nabbed in the actions.

Salas said one man was at home when there was a knock on his door. When the man opened the door, he was met by an ICE agent who asked him to provide identification. When he couldn’t do so, he was detained, she said.

Another man was detained at his work at a Target store in the San Fernando Valley, she said.

“They say it’s a routine, but we don’t believe it was a routine operation,” Salas said.

An ICE official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity said the claims that ICE officers made 100 arrests Thursday were “grossly exaggerated.”

Los Angeles Deputy Police Chief Bob Green said Thursday that the department knew of no ICE raids going on in the San Fernando Valley.

“There is information that is out there that is wrong,” he said. “We are working hard with immigrant community to dispel fears.”

The only ICE activity, he said, is the normal execution of deportation orders that is nothing out of the ordinary. He said the LAPD would not cooperate in enforcing federal immigration actions, adding that the department is keeping channels open with immigrant community organizers during the tense times.

California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) said in a statement that he’s asked “federal officials to disclose how many children, men, and women they have detained; what the processing time will be; what the rationale is for their detention; and I asked that everyone be offered access to an attorney.”