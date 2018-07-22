Advertisement

A note to our readers: The Times has lifted its paywall on Jonathan Gold coverage

By
Jul 22, 2018 | 10:40 AM

Los Angeles Times owners Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and his wife, Michele, said in a note to the staff today about the death of Jonathan Gold: “Jonathan was a national treasure. He was the only food writer to win a Pulitzer Prize for his lyrical accounts of the Los Angeles food scene. He represented the best of L.A. He captured the stories of Los Angeles’ communities and inspired people across the vast expanse of L.A. to explore our city.”

To help you explore Jonathan Gold’s Los Angeles, we have lifted the paywall on our coverage of his death from pancreatic cancer and the many tributes to his legacy — as well as his guide to L.A.’s 101 Best Restaurants. Here is The Times' developing coverage:

Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold dies at 57 »
Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Places to Eat in L.A. »
Tributes to restaurant critic Jonathan Gold pour in from chefs, food world »
Before there was food, Jonathan Gold was a groundbreaking music critic »
Jonathan Gold, the cook: Favorite recipes from our restaurant critic »
To be a writer in Los Angeles is to contend with the words of Jonathan Gold »
Jonathan Gold didn't just elevate the art of food writing and restaurant criticism, he helped a fractured region understand itself »
Gold's reviews were playful, passionate and a fine reflection of the city he roamed. Here's a sampling »
Jonathan Gold | 1960 – 2018 »
Notable Los Angeles Times restaurant reviews by Jonathan Gold »
We all live in Jonathan Gold's Southern California »
Tell us how Jonathan Gold shaped your L.A. experience »
Advertisement
Advertisement