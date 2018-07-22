A note to our readers: The Times has lifted its paywall on Jonathan Gold coverage

Los Angeles Times owners Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and his wife, Michele, said in a note to the staff today about the death of Jonathan Gold: “Jonathan was a national treasure. He was the only food writer to win a Pulitzer Prize for his lyrical accounts of the Los Angeles food scene. He represented the best of L.A. He captured the stories of Los Angeles’ communities and inspired people across the vast expanse of L.A. to explore our city.”