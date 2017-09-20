When will a judge decide whether Robert Durst should stand trial in his L.A. murder case?

New York real estate scion Robert Durst could learn as soon as Wednesday when a Los Angeles judge will hold a hearing to decide whether there is enough evidence for him to face trial for murder.

Durst, who is charged with murdering his best friend in 2000, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in mid-October — an opportunity for a judge to say whether there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial. But at a hearing last month, members of Durst’s defense team — some of whom live in Houston and sustained damage to their homes and offices during Hurricane Harvey — said they weren’t sure they’d be ready.

A judge on Wednesday could set a new date for the hearing after getting input from prosecutors and Durst’s attorneys.

Prosecutors have argued that the eccentric multimillionaire shot his friend, Susan Berman, inside her Benedict Canyon home in late 2000 to silence her because she knew incriminating information about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen. At a hearing earlier in the year, Nick Chavin — Durst’s longtime friend — said the millionaire once confessed to killing Berman.

“I had to. It was her or me,” Durst said, according to Chavin. “I had no choice.”

Chavin was one of several older prosecution witnesses who have taken the stand early to preserve their testimony, as the case is unlikely to go to trial until at least 2018. The defense has said it soon plans to question retired New York police Det. Michael Struk, who led the investigation into Kathleen Durst’s disappearance in the 1980s.

Durst, 74, was arrested in connection with Berman’s slaying on March 14, 2015. He had been staying at a hotel in New Orleans, and authorities there found guns, stacks of cash, a fake ID and an old-man mask.

The arrest took place the day before the finale of a six-part HBO documentary, “The Jinx,” focused on Durst’s life. In the final episode, the real estate magnate mutters, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

To some, his comments appeared to be a confession to three killings: those of his long-vanished wife, Berman and a neighbor in Texas. In the 2001 Galveston, Texas, case, Durst admitted to shooting his neighbor, Morris Black, saying he acted in self-defense during a struggle over a gun. Durst, who admitted to chopping up Black’s body and dumping the parts in Galveston Bay, was acquitted of murder.

After his arrest on suspicion of murdering Berman, he pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge and was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. He was transferred to Los Angeles in November 2016.

