Teachers, students and parents rally in L.A. against Trump

Teachers, students and parents at schools across Los Angeles rallied Thursday in union-organized protests against President-elect Donald Trump.

The actions in L.A. were part of a nationwide effort led by the country’s two largest teachers unions. The president of the National Education Assn., Lily Eskelsen García, attended the early morning event at Grand View Boulevard Elementary in Mar Vista, where about 200 participants gathered.

“We have a new president. Tomorrow we will have someone who has called for mass deportation,” said García, referring to Trump’s statements about immigrants living in the country without legal status. “We’re really really worried, and that’s why we wanted to have a little gathering here in front of this fabulous school.”

At Arleta High School in the San Fernando Valley, demonstrators included student body President Pedro Reyes, an immigrant brought to the United States by his parents when he was a year old. Reyes, 18, is not a citizen, but took advantage of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-administration initiative that let him obtain temporary legal status.

“There was a lot of tension when Trump was elected, fear of what would happen,” Reyes said. “It’s important that we not back down. But I’m going to remain hopeful about the new president. I’m not going to be judgmental until something happens.”

More than 100 students and about a dozen teachers participated in the morning rally at Arleta before everyone had to go to their classrooms.

We want change and we want people not to live in fear and we want them to live as before when Barack Obama was on the scene. — Ken Nguyen, 18

Students at at Arleta High School in the north San Fernando Valley wrote their message to Donald Trump on a board that will be part of a "tweet storm."

“I’m out here to protest with my friends and family,” said senior Ken Nguyen, 18. “We want change and we want people not to live in fear and we want them to live as before when Barack Obama was on the scene.”

Rosa Rosas, a 16-year-old junior, said she has friends who are concerned about their immigration status, but that she also has a personal stake as a female. She said she was “disgusted” by Trump’s “locker-room talk about women.”

Local union organizers expected faculty at as many as 350 schools to hold protests, but rain dampened some of the efforts. Teachers canceled a rally planned at Loma Vista Avenue Elementary in Maywood.

At Grand View, demonstrators marched along neighborhood streets, singing "This Land Is Your Land" and "We Shall Overcome" in Spanish and English.

Participants said they were there to stand up to the Trump administration. Some said they opposed what they called the “privatization” of education, referring to the growth of independently operated charter schools and the possible use of public money to subsidize tuition at private schools, a policy favored by Betsy DeVos, Trump’s nominee for secretary of Education.

"I want to fight privatization because I don't believe it's healthy for our society," said parent Tonya King, 48, a wardrobe manager who lives in Mar Vista and wore a colorful knot hat shaped like a mohawk.

Another parent, Sandra Habr, 43, said she had opposed an attempt to locate a charter school on a neighborhood campus. She's worried that focusing on what DeVos calls “school choice” will empower charter supporters to try again.

"I'm here to send a message to DeVos that schools shouldn't be privatized," she said.

Concerned about possible student walkouts, L.A. Unified School District officials have declared Friday, the day of Trump’s inauguration, as Unity Day 2017.

“Unity Day is an opportunity for students, for schools, to focus their instructional time or day on topics that are pertinent to their schools and community, and to learn about how government works, the electoral process,” said Judy Chiasson, a coordinator with the district’s Office of Human Relations, Diversity and Equity. She said she also hoped schools would permit students to watch the inauguration if they wanted to.

Grand View Elementary students and parents march in Mar Vista the day before Donald Trump is inaugurated.

The district has put together a Web page with lesson plans from such organizations as the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. They seek to strike a neutral tone, while recognizing that emotions and concerns among students might be high — and that not all student encounters may be mutually tolerant.

“An example of effective neutrality is when an educator facilitates a discussion between students so both sides of an argument can be represented,” writes Rosalind Wiseman in a piece posted on the linked ADL site. “And that is what schools should be about: learning to engage in constructive dialogue and hear different points of view.”

But she adds: “A teacher isn’t being ‘neutral’ by not intervening when a student chants: ‘Build the wall!’ or any of the other similar exclamations we have heard since the presidential election. Using this rhetoric is disrespectful to others’ history, identity, experience and perspective. Said another way: You can’t be neutral when someone is being disrespectful or using bigoted language …. [Y]ou look like you are siding with the bigotry.”

The district’s news release suggests “unity dances” among possible activities, though it doesn't explain what they are.

Possible lesson plans include analyzing past inaugural addresses and comparing them to what Trump has to say or breaking down the meaning of the oath of office and having students try to write their own versions. One lesson plan focuses on activism and the efforts of protesters, without asserting that a particular side is right.

