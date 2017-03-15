Drivers in 2 vehicles shot on 210 Freeway, police say

Two people in separate vehicles were shot and wounded, seemingly at random, while driving on the 210 Freeway in Rialto on Tuesday night, police said.

At 6:31 p.m., a person in a vehicle traveling on the westbound freeway between Alder and Sierra avenues was shot in the upper leg, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury, said Sgt. Kevin Balleweg of the Rialto Police Department, which is investigating the shootings.

The victim described the shooting suspect as a male adult over the age of 30, with long brown or blond hair and a goatee, driving a dark gray or black sedan, Balleweg said.

At 6:45 p.m., there was another shooting on the eastbound freeway, less than four miles away, between Ayala Drive and Cactus Avenue, Balleweg said. The second victim’s vehicle was shot multiple times, and the male driver was shot in the lower arm. That injury also was non-life-threatening, Balleweg said.

The second victim also described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark gray sedan and described the possible shooter as a man between the ages of 40 and 50, with long, dark, shoulder-length hair and a dark goatee, Balleweg said.

“Based on the proximity, the closeness of the two events and the fact that they were 14 minutes apart and had similar suspect vehicle descriptions — anything is possible, but we feel they could be related,” Balleweg said.

Balleweg said the disparities between the victims’ descriptions of the possible shooter “might be just be because of perception issues from the witnesses.”

“They were traveling at speeds of 60 miles an hour, so they would have just gotten a quick glimpse,” he said.

