At least one killed in crash on 405 Freeway offramp

At least one person was killed after a crash on a 405 Freeway offramp in the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles early Wednesday.
The collision was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on the West Olympic Boulevard offramp of the southbound 405, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. Los Angeles police confirmed it was a fatal collision, Nicholson said.
Four passengers were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Nicholson said. The offramp and the No. 6 lane from just south of the Santa Monica Boulevard onramp to Olympic Boulevard will be blocked for an unknown duration, officials said.
6:20 a.m.: This article was updated with a report of two more passengers taken to a hospital.
