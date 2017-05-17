$1.5 million in jewelry stolen from Beverly Glen home belonging to rapper A$AP Rocky

Three robbers held a woman at gunpoint and stole $1.5 million in jewelry from a Beverly Grove home Tuesday, police said.

The home belongs to rapper and producer A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, KTLA-TV reported.

The break-in occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Flores Street when a woman was approached by three men as she was leaving the home, said Officer Rosario Herrera, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

One man displayed a handgun and forced her to let them into the home, she said.

The men then asked the woman to open a safe, Herrera said. She was unable to unlock the safe.

So the men took jewelry and attempted to take the safe before leaving the home, said Officer Liliana Preciado, an LAPD spokeswoman.

They abandoned the safe on a nearby sidewalk, KNBC-TV reported.

Mayers, who is known for his hits “Fashion Killa” and “LSD,” is the latest victim in a series of celebritiy burglaries in the Los Angeles area.

Some of the burglary victims include model Kendall Jenner, hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj, rocker Alanis Morissette, ex-Laker Derek Fisher and actress Emily Rossum.

In most cases, thieves have made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry and prized valuables.

The LAPD Commercial Crimes Division’s burglary section has been investigating the break-ins, which detectives do not believe are linked.

