Woman sexually assaulted amid ‘hot prowl’ burglaries in Silver Lake, East Hollywood, police say

A woman was attacked in the bedroom where she slept and was sexually assaulted amid a string of “hot prowl” home burglaries early Saturday, prompting police to tell Silver Lake and East Hollywood residents to keep the lights on.

“Residents are encouraged to turn on all exterior lighting, lock all windows and doors, and be aware of any suspicious persons or vehicles,” the Los Angeles Police Department posted in a community message.

What police call “hot prowl” burglaries are home invasions that take place while occupants are inside. The burglaries took place Saturday morning. One woman was attacked in the bedroom where she slept, said LAPD Central Bureau Assistant Commanding Operations Officer Lillian Carranza.

Locations were not identified by the police department, but police dispatch and Citizen App records included three burglary reports between 3 and 10 a.m. within a two-block area of Manzanita Street and Sanborn Avenue.