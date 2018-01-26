Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Alhambra

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found with a bloodied head in an Alhambra backyard.
When Alhambra police officers responded to a house in the 1200 block of South Sierra Vista Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement, they found a man lying on the ground with a head injury.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown early Friday how the man died or how he sustained the head injury, the Sheriff's Department said.
When investigators entered the house, they found that it was divided into eight bedrooms, with an additional three bedrooms in the garage, authorities said. The rooms were being rented out to people of Chinese descent, they said.
Someone initially called 911 reporting that a woman was in the backyard, authorities said.
It was "one of the residents, we think it's another roommate, who called and said, 'Hey, this person's lying in the backyard, bleeding from the head,'" sheriff's Lt. John Corina told reporters Thursday night.
The dead man was found face-down between a concrete step and a water heater. A cardboard box had been placed over his head.
"We don't know if one of the residents did that, like a sign of respect just covering the body, or how it got there," Corina said.
It was difficult to see the man's face since he was wedged in a small space, authorities said.
Four residents found in the home agreed to be taken to the Alhambra police station to be interviewed with the help of a Chinese translator, the Sheriff's Department said.
The joint investigation by Alhambra police and the Sheriff's Department is ongoing.
Authorities have asked anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
