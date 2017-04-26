Amber Alert issued for boy, 6, allegedly abducted by his mother outside Venice elementary school

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after a 6-year-old boy allegedly was abducted by his mother at an elementary school in Venice, police said.

West Burnett was last seen at 8:35 a.m. at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

West was taken by his mother, Nisha Burnett, from the school in the 800 block of Coeur D’Alene Avenue, police said in a statement. Authorities said Burnett does not have custody rights.

“His family is concerned for his safety,” police said.

According to authorities, Burnett was thought to be driving a 2004 gold BMW with California license plate 6WAP644.

Police said West is 4 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. The boy was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD’s Pacific Division at (310) 482-6334.

