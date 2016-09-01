Amber Alert issued across Northern California for 11-month-old abducted in San Francisco

An Amber Alert has been issued across seven Northern California counties for an abducted 11-month old boy.

William Brown is black with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pajamas with sharks on them, the California Highway Patrol said.

The suspect in the abduction is Phoebe Haynes, 44, described as black with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, skirt and boots.

She is believed to be driving a 2004 white Acura TL with the license plate 7HPY348. The bumper may be black, authorities said.

Brown was abducted about 8 a.m. in San Francisco. The Amber Alert was issued for the following counties: San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Solano, Santa Clara and Alameda.

Anyone who spots the two are urged to dial 911.

