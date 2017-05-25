Anaheim high school students arrested in school violence plot

Two Savanna High School students were arrested Thursday on suspicion of plotting acts of violence at the Orange County campus, including placing bombs and committing shootings.

School administrators contacted Anaheim police early Thursday after learning of the threats posted online, police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Anaheim police, working with school personnel, quickly identified and found the two students involved in the alleged plan.

Based on the information and evidence, the students were arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and will be booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall, Wyatt said.

“The arrests should also serve as a message to all that the school district and the police department take these threats seriously, and swift enforcement action will be taken in accordance with the letter of the law,” Wyatt said.

