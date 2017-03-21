Inglewood police find autistic man who disappeared after running Los Angeles Marathon

Inglewood police have found an autistic man who went missing in Santa Monica after running the Los Angeles Marathon, authorities said.

Officers found Romario Snow, 21, walking near the corner of La Brea Avenue and East Queen Street at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, said Inglewood Police Lt. Oscar Mejia.

“We brought him to the station, contacted his parents and they responded to pick him up,” Mejia said. Snow appeared to be unharmed, he said.

Santa Monica police had been searching for Snow after he went missing around 2 p.m. Sunday near Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, close to the marathon finish line.

In June 2014, Los Angeles police said that Snow had gone missing in downtown L.A. At the time, they said he had the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

His family found him bruised and dirty about three weeks later in Venice.

"I was scared a little bit ... I couldn't find my family," Snow told KNBC-TV Channel 4 in an interview. "I was homeless."

