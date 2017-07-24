Barricaded domestic violence suspect may have 11-month-old and 11-year-old hostages, police say

A domestic violence report in Azusa has escalated into a standoff that may involve two young hostages after the suspect refused to cooperate with police Monday morning, authorities said.

An 11-month-old baby and an 11-year-old child, whom the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department described as possible “hostages,” were believed to be with the suspect in a home in the 900 block of North Azusa Boulevard, according to Azusa Police Officer Michael Bires.

Police had gone to the home about 6:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call of a possible assault. Officers found a woman there who had suffered non-life threatening injuries, Bires said. The woman was taken to the hospital but the suspect refused to cooperate and has not come out of the house, Bires said.

There have been no reports of weapons or injuries aside from the original assault. The situation was still at a standoff as of noon.

