A man’s body was found Tuesday near an aqueduct in Azusa, prompting an investigation by homicide detectives.

The body was discovered about 3:30 p.m. near Sierra Madre and Todd avenues, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Sara Rodriguez.

It’s unclear how the man died, and sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Azusa police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

