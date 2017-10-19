Baby dies after being found covered in white powder

Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby after she and two other people were found covered in white powder just south of Downtown L.A. early Thursday.

Officers responded to a call of a screaming woman at the intersection of San Pedro and 23rd streets around 1:45 a.m, said Officer Irma Mota, a Los Angeles Police Dept. spokeswoman.

They found three female victims, including one adult woman and the baby, covered in a white powder. All three were taken to a hospital, where the baby died, Mota said.

Homicide investigators are on the scene and officials do not yet know what the powder was, or what caused the baby’s death, Mota said.

