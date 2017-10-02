Off-duty police officers among victims in deadly Vegas shooting

Multiple off-duty police officers were among those killed or injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip, officials said.
One officer is in critical condition, authorities said, while another sustained minor injuries. Two other off-duty police officers may have died, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
“It’s a devastating time,” Lombardo said.
Several off-duty Bakersfield police officers were attending the concert when the gunfire began. Bakersfield Police Lt. Jeff Burdick said they were not in a position to return fire.
One Bakersfield officer was wounded the gunfire and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Burdick said. The officer is expected to survive.
“Our officers were actually attending the concert as civilians,” said Lt. Jeff Burdick, adding that the agency has accounted for every officer they know was there. “Keeping our fingers crossed that that’s good info.”
None of the officers were identified.
Authorities said shooter, who was not named but was identified as a local resident, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Officers confronted him there and he was killed.
The shooting claimed the lives of more than 20 people and left at least 100 others injured.
