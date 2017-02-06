Man is fatally shot in Baldwin Park

A man was fatally shot on Monday night in Baldwin Park, authorities said.

Police were called about 9:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Frazier Street, where a man was found with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Alexander said. His identity was not released pending notification of family members.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting police in Baldwin Park. As of 11 p.m., authorities had not released a description of the shooter or provided further details about the shooting.

Before Monday’s shooting, three people were killed in Baldwin Park during the last 12 months, according to The Times’ Homicide Report database. If the man’s death is ruled a homicide, it would mark the first slaying in Baldwin Park in 2017.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno