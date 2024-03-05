Man hospitalized after being shot with an arrow in Echo Park

A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being struck by an arrow in Echo Park, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sunset Boulevard, Officer Charles Miller said. The victim, described as an approximately 40-year-old man, was hit by an arrow and refused to cooperate with police.

Police did not say where in the body the man was injured. But someone who saw the victim said he was holding his shoulder when he came into the store at the United Oil gas station on Sunset Boulevard asking for help.

“I couldn’t tell where he was hit,” said the person, who declined to give their name.”He was bleeding all over the place.”

The witness said the victim approached from the west on Sunset Boulevard, where a trail of blood led several hundred feet to McDuff Street, where more blood was splattered on the sidewalk. Employees at the gas station, which was closed Tuesday morning after the incident, declined to speak to the media.

Miller said the victim was struck somewhere near the gas station, although he couldn’t be more specific. The Los Angeles Fire Department, which was called to the scene by someone reporting a gunshot victim, transported the wounded man to the hospital, department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said.

The victim’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning. It’s unclear how he was struck with an arrow or where and how the arrow was launched.

As of early Tuesday morning, police did not have a description of a suspect, Miller said.