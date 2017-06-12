Suspected bandit nabbed at Pasadena bank with shotgun and bag of cash, authorities say

A suspected serial bank robber was arrested this weekend as he left a Wells Fargo bank in Pasadena carrying a shotgun and a bag full of money, authorities said.

Shownee Smith, 41, had apparently just robbed the bank at 3701 E. Foothill Blvd., and police were waiting outside for him when when he left the building at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, the Pasadena Police Department said in a statement.

Police said Smith is believed to be the so-called Dual Valley Bandit, suspected in at least 11 bank robberies in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys.

The Dual Valley Bandit was suspected in a string of robberies in Burbank, South Pasadena, Tarzana, North Hollywood and Woodland Hills, according to the FBI, which released several bank surveillance photos showing a bearded man wearing baseball hats and dark aviator sunglasses.

In several robberies, a man handed a note to a teller that threatened to harm people if the teller didn’t hand over cash, authorities said. The man also verbally demanded money from the tellers.

Smith was being held without bail, according to Los Angeles County inmate records.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the robberies to contact the Los Angeles FBI office at (310) 477-6565 or the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous tips can be left at lacrimestoppers.gov.

