Man shot ex-wife and himself in Bellflower, detectives say

Detectives believe that a man fatally shot his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators said that the 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter of the divorced couple were present when the shooting happened but were not injured.
The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on the 9100 block of Rosecrans Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her upper torso and died at the scene.
The suspect, who also had been shot in his upper torso, was taken to a hospital. As of Monday evening, he was not under arrest “pending further investigation of the incident,” the department said in a news release.
The Sheriff’s Department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call (323) 890-5500 or to provide tips anonymously at (800) 222-8477.
