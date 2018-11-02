After body found in trash bin, police arrest suspect attempting to leave country

Anaheim detectives have arrested a suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found in a trash bin at a condominium complex as he attempted to leave the country.
Amer Alhasan, 28, was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of killing Tyanie Ly, whom he had been dating. Alhasan had just completed check-in for a flight late Wednesday afternoon to Jordan, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.
Alhasan “had a significant amount of personal belongings with him,” Wyatt said.
“If we were about two or three hours later, he would have been out of the country,” Wyatt said at a news conference Thursday.
Someone rummaging through a trash bin looking for recyclables discovered the body early Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Balboa Plaza.
The body was found stuffed in a piece of luggage, police said.
Police identified the victim as Ly, a 38-year-old mother of three. Her oldest child is under the age of 12, Wyatt said.
Alhasan was born in the U.S., but has family ties to Jordan and might have recently traveled there, according to Wyatt. Alhasan is being held on $5-million bail, but police are working to have that revoked because he is a flight risk, Wyatt said.