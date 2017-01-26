L.A. actor previously convicted in deadly stabbing faces charges in new knife attack

A Los Angeles actor who served time in prison for fatally stabbing his aunt’s boyfriend was back behind bars Thursday, accused again of wielding a knife and attacking others.

De’Aundre Marquise Bonds, 40, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a dirk or dagger and felony vandalism with prior convictions, prosecutors said.

Bonds played Stacey in the 1999 movie “The Wood,” about a group of high schoolers in Inglewood, a character he reprised in 2015’s “Dope.”

Police arrested Bonds on Tuesday at a home in South L.A. after a family member told him to leave and he responded by grabbing two kitchen knives and attacking the relative, authorities said.

He threw one of the knives at the relative, who escaped to a bedroom and locked the door, authorities said. Bonds “then allegedly stabbed the locked bedroom door,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The police were called and officers found Bonds nearby with a knife in his waistband and arrested him. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison.

In the previous incident, Bonds was sentenced to 11 years in prison after he stabbed his aunt’s boyfriend to death in front of her home, according to a 2002 Times article.

In an interview Bonds gave a Times reporter from prison a year later, the actor said he was taking a break from filming a movie in New Mexico at the time of the stabbing. Actor Denzel Washington had picked him for a supporting role in the film “Antwone Fisher” so he went to his aunt’s home in South L.A. to celebrate, he told The Times.

When he arrived, he accidentally knocked over a trash can and got into a confrontation with his aunt’s boyfriend, Anthony Lamar Matthews, according to the article. The men argued and Bonds ran to the kitchen, retrieved a knife and fatally stabbed Matthews in the chest. Bonds claimed it was self-defense.

