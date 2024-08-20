Michael Madsen arrested after alleged domestic violence incident in Malibu
Michael Madsen was arrested Saturday and could be facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
The “Reservoir Dogs” star spent part of his weekend in a Malibu/Lost Hills jail after he was arrested on suspicion of spousal battery, according to L.A. County Sheriff inmate records.
Deputies responded to a Malibu residence at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday “regarding a domestic disturbance,” said Deputy Raquel Utley, a public information officer for the sheriff. “The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence.”
Based on their initial investigation, deputies determined that Madsen and his wife were involved in “a domestic incident” and he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, Utley said. He was transported and booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff’s station.
Hudson Madsen, son of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ star Michael Madsen, died by suicide at age 26. The actor said his last text from his son read: ‘I love you dad.’
Madsen, 66, was booked at 1:40 a.m. and released from custody at 9:12 a.m after posting $20,000 bail, according to online jail records.
The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Courthouse for filing, Utley said.
Actor Michael Madsen was arrested Sunday evening in Malibu on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, according a spokeswoman at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station.
A spokesperson for the “Kill Bill” actor declined to comment Tuesday when reached by The Times. His team told TMZ that Madsen had a “disagreement” with his wife DeAnna that “we hope resolves positively for them both.”
Madsen, who has also starred in the Quentin Tarantino films “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” married Deanna in 1996 and they had three children: Hudson, Luke and Calvin. Hudson, who was Tarantino’s godson, died in 2022.
The actor has had multiple brushes with the law, notably getting arrested in Malibu in 2019 on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence. He was also hospitalized in 2012 after being arrested on suspicion of DUI and was again arrested that year after allegedly getting into a fight with his son.
