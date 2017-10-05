Shooting in Boyle Heights leaves one dead, two wounded

A man was killed and two people were wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting early Thursday in Boyle Heights, police said.
Los Angeles police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 1:07 a.m., said LAPD Detective Ross Nemeroff.
The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to hospitals where one man died and a woman was treated for a wound to her leg, Nemeroff said. The third victim was in stable condition.
Detectives from the Hollenbeck Division are investigating the shooting as gang related, Nemeroff said.