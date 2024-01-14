Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man in South L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in South Los Angeles on Saturday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of Florence Avenue in unincorporated Los Angeles. Sheriff’s homicide investigators responded to the shooting and are investigating, the statement said.

The description of the shooting provided by the sheriff’s department says deputies were driving on Florence Avenue in a patrol car when a woman flagged them down to say that a man had pointed a gun at her and demanded money, then fled.

The statement says deputies drove the area looking for the person and saw someone who matched her description.

When they contacted that person “he produced a firearm and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the statement says, adding that a firearm and knife were found at the scene. The Times has not independently verified the details provided in the sheriff’s statement.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the statement says.

A sheriff’s official said additional information was not immediately available. The Times has requested further details.