California

Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man in South L.A.

By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in South Los Angeles on Saturday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of Florence Avenue in unincorporated Los Angeles. Sheriff’s homicide investigators responded to the shooting and are investigating, the statement said.

The description of the shooting provided by the sheriff’s department says deputies were driving on Florence Avenue in a patrol car when a woman flagged them down to say that a man had pointed a gun at her and demanded money, then fled.

The statement says deputies drove the area looking for the person and saw someone who matched her description.

When they contacted that person “he produced a firearm and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the statement says, adding that a firearm and knife were found at the scene. The Times has not independently verified the details provided in the sheriff’s statement.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the statement says.

A sheriff’s official said additional information was not immediately available. The Times has requested further details.

Paloma Esquivel

Paloma Esquivel is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She was on the team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University.

