Los Angeles sues Boyle Heights recycling center after massive pile of trash burns for 6 weeks

A Boyle Heights recycling center is overrun with piles of trash two stories high and poses a health hazard to nearby businesses and the public, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Seeking to put the Clean Up America property at 2900 E. Lugo St. into receivership following a smoldering fire in September that took weeks to put out, the city attorney’s office says the property owners have shown “blatant disregard” for environmental and city regulations.

“The conditions at this facility pose a serious danger to this neighborhood and a health and safety risk to the food processing facilities nearby,” City Atty. Mike Feuer said in a statement. “We will fight to protect the public and ensure important environmental, health and safety rules are followed."

According to the suit, Clean Up America had permits allowing it to store 2.8 million pounds of trash in piles as high as 12 feet, as long as the material would be processed within 15 days.

But when a fire ignited in a trash pile there Sept. 18, the property had an estimated 22 million pounds of trash in a pile 25 feet high, 252 feet long and 250 feet wide, the city contends.

“Defendants’ mountain of trash left no room for the fire access lanes or property line setbacks on the parcel as required by law,” according to the suit. “As a result, initially, LAFD could not obtain direct access to the fire, and instead had to aim streams of water onto the pile from an adjacent property.”

The smoke and water runoff from fighting the fire also posed health risks, the city says.

Clean Up America offered to help clean up the site but ultimately could not — its equipment was buried in the trash, the lawsuit states. It took days to put out the fire and then another six weeks to put out smoldering piles that had ignited days later.

But despite the blaze and a subsequent order from the city to cease and desist all operations, Clean Up America was still receiving garbage as of last week, the city said. September’s fire followed more than a year of citations, reprimands and agreements among the city, state and the company to bring the East Lugo Street property into compliance.

Wednesday’s filing seeks to take the property away from its owners, but it will have to be ruled on by a judge.

The company did not return a request for comment.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.