Former NFL player Brandon Browner arrested on suspicion of breaking into woman's home

Former NFL player Brandon Browner was arrested Sunday on suspicion of breaking into a woman’s home and threatening to kill her, police said.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m., when the 33-year-old Pomona resident broke in through a locked window and forced the woman inside as she tried to escape, according to the La Verne Police Department. Police said the woman has a restraining order against him and the pair had previously been in a relationship.
Authorities said Browner physically harmed the woman, who was not named, and threatened to kill her before taking off with her $20,000 Rolex watch. He fled before officers arrived.
He was arrested hours later and booked on suspicion of felony charges. Los Angeles County jail records show he is being held on $2-million bail.
Records show Browner, who played for the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots from 2011 to 2015, has had several run-ins with law enforcement.
Last month, Browner pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and cruelty to a child that stemmed from an incident in Pomona on May 6 involving Marin Foster, the mother of two of his children. It was unclear whether Foster was the victim in Sunday’s incident.
Prosecutors had alleged Browner used “force and violence” against Foster and inflicted “unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering” against a 2-year-old child in the May incident. Browner was sentenced to one day in jail, three years’ probation and 48 hours of community service. He was ordered to stay away from the victims for three years.
According to court records, Foster asked for a temporary restraining order against Browner in September, but the court found no basis the following month to issue a permanent restraining order.
“Physically, he has given me several black eyes,” Foster wrote in the application. “He has assaulted me and given me a broken tailbone, busted my eardrum. … I don’t feel safe leaving my children with him.”
Foster said in the application Browner previously threatened to kill her, saying, “Imma bust on you. Imma dangerous man.”