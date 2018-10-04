Burbank man sentenced to 221 years to life for trying to kill L.A. County sheriff's deputies

A Burbank man was sentenced Thursday to 221 years to life in state prison for trying to kill six Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in 2016, the district attorney’s office said.
It took two hours for a jury in June to find Juan Martinez guilty of six counts of attempted murder, five counts of assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm, as well as one count each of false imprisonment of a hostage, dissuading a witness by threat of force and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The rampage began on June 23, 2016, after Martinez shot and wounded a motorcycle deputy who pulled him over during a DUI checkpoint in Bellflower, prosecutors said. He wounded another deputy as he fled.
Martinez opened fire on other deputies before hiding in a small structure for nearly eight hours, authorities said. He was arrested after a SWAT team fired tear gas into the structure.