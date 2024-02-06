Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man they say charged them with machetes in Lancaster store

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Tuesday at this Albertsons on 20th Street West in Lancaster. They say he was charging at them with two machetes.

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Lancaster who they say charged at them with two machetes, officials said.

Deputies encountered the man Tuesday morning at an Albertsons on 20th Street West, where he was accused of harassing shoppers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they saw the man standing outside the entrance to the grocery store with two machetes in his backpack.

“As the deputies attempted to speak with him and calm him down, the suspect became agitated and grabbed both machetes,” the department said in a statement.

The man then entered the Albertsons, refusing deputies’ “numerous commands” that he drop the machetes, authorities said.

Deputies tried “less-lethal” methods, including stun guns, to stop the man. But authorities say he suddenly charged at deputies, three of whom then shot him.

The man — described as being between 35 and 40 years old — was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His name had not been publicly released as of Tuesday evening.

No one else was injured. The two machetes were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said they later tied the suspect to the stabbing of an employee at a local gas station earlier in the day. That person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s homicide and internal affairs bureaus will investigate the shooting, as is standard. The Office of the Inspector General will provide oversight throughout the investigative process.

The L.A. County district attorney’s office will also conduct a legal analysis to determine whether the shooting was justified and whether any charges will be filed.