UC Berkeley student beaten unconscious outside campus dorm

A UC Berkeley student was beaten unconscious early Sunday morning after an altercation at a university residence hall, campus police said.

The student told police that about 12:40 a.m., three men started following him and attacked him, unprovoked, in the courtyard at Unit 3, a complex of high-rise dorms at 2400 Durant Ave., said UC Berkeley police Sgt. Nicole Sanchez. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Witnesses told police they observed a verbal exchange between the student and at least one of the men before the beating.

After the attack, the men walked away on Durant Avenue. Authorities couldn’t find them.

Police don’t know whether suspects are students, Sanchez said. One wore all-black clothing; another wore a red hat, white shirt and blue jeans; and the third wore a plaid shirt, pants and white shoes.

Investigators are planning to review surveillance footage of the attack.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the campus Police Department at (510) 642-6760.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek