Alarming dry conditions in California setting new records

The conditions in the Sierra Nevada, California's greatest mountain range, have been dismal. The water content of the Lake Tahoe basin snowpack is just 20% of average for this time of year. At one station at Fallen Leaf, at elevation 6,242 feet, the land is dry and the snowpack is at 0% of normal. Farther up, at Heavenly Valley at 8,534 feet above sea level, the snowpack is at 47% of normal, said meteorologist Scott McGuire of the National Weather Service office in Reno.