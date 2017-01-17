Death toll from California's winter storms continues to rise

At least five storm-related deaths have been reported in California so far this year, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Tuesday that it was investigating what could be a sixth.

The body of an 81-year-old woman who was reported missing in Kern County was found Jan. 8 about a mile from her car after a heavy rainstorm.

Vivian Mary Robinson drowned after she was swept away from her vehicle, which was found Jan. 7 on the side of the road in the 7600 block of Edison Road in Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two days before, the first in a series of storms swept across Northern California and the Central Valley, triggering flash flood warnings in Kern County and elsewhere. Robinson, who had no relatives, was last seen after work the day of the storm, said sheriff’s spokesman Ray Pruitt.

It appeared her car had become disabled, he said.

“For whatever reason, she made a decision to get out of her vehicle. It looks like she was swept away in floodwaters and drowned,” Pruitt said.

Robinson’s death was one of several storm-related fatalities amid California’s wettest winter in years.

On Jan. 7, Deborah McKeown, 56, was killed on a Contra Costa County golf course by a falling tree.

On Jan. 8, Jarnail Singh Sidhu, 57, drowned after he lost control of his taxi and it landed in an estuary in Alameda County.

On Jan. 9, Jose Enrique Hernandez, 20, died when his car became submerged in a creek after he lost control and the vehicle flew off a bridge in Marin County.

On Jan. 11, Jenna Santos, 19, died after she lost control of her car on Highway 101 in Garberville and it rolled into a creek.

In possibly a sixth storm-related death, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Tuesday that it was investigating whether a body found floating in Leeward Bay Marina is that of a man believed swept away in fast-moving waters in the Dominguez Channel last week.

Additional storms are expected in the state this week.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.