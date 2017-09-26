Crews battling wildfire near Corona face another day of low humidity and 90-degree heat

Firefighters battling a fast-moving blaze in the hills of Orange and Riverside counties Tuesday will face another day of heat, light wind and low humidity -- factors that will that will continue to dry vegetation and fuel flames, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures near the Canyon fire in the Santa Ana Mountains will hover around 90 degrees with winds moving at about 5 mph over the ridge tops with the occasional 15-mph gust, said Miguel Miller, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

“Looking out, the biggest enemy is humidity,” he said.

The winds will push the fire southwest most of the day Tuesday before steering flames east toward Corona in the evening, he said.

As many as 1,500 Corona residents were forced to evacuate Monday as flames spread rapidly across 2,000 acres in the Santa Ana Mountains near the Anaheim-Corona border and threatened homes. Officials said evacuation orders remained in effect overnight as helicopters continued to drop water on the blaze.

Late Monday, officials said the blaze had damaged one home in the Dominguez Ranch area and that the overall blaze was just 5% contained.

Authorities ordered residents of all homes south of Green River Road -- from the 91 Freeway to Trudy Lane, including the Orchard Glen Tract -- to leave as more than 300 firefighters trudged through steep, rugged terrain.

By 11 p.m. Monday, about 40 residents had gathered at an evacuation center opened at Corona High School. Officials announced that four schools — Cesar Chavez Academy and Adams, Coronita and Prado View elementary schools — will be closed Tuesday, citing poor air quality, active evacuations and road closures.

Mandatory evacuations for more than 1,000 residents in the Corona-Anaheim area after brush fire explodes

Green River Road was closed at Palisades Drive, Serfas Club Drive and Paseo Grande. Residents not affected by evacuations may enter with ID.

The following roads were also closed Monday night to incoming traffic: Dominguez Ranch Road, Nicholas Place, Canyon Crest Drive, Boulder Drive, Suncrest Drive, Ridgeline Drive (south of Green River), Serfas Club (south of Green River), Montana Ranch Road, and Del Mar and Trudy ways.

Two lanes of the eastbound 91 freeway near Coal Canyon Road remained closed Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

Staff writers Alene Tchekmedyian and James Queally contributed to this report.

ALSO

Berkeley police seize 677 pounds of drugs after stumbling onto psychedelic mushroom operation

Mechanical problem to blame for smoke in jet cabin at Fresno airport, Allegiant Air says

Blaze at homeless encampment in San Diego County may have exposed firefighters to hepatitis A