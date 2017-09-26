Crews battling wildfire near Corona face another day of low humidity and 90-degree heat

Firefighters battling a fast-moving blaze in the hills of Orange and Riverside counties Tuesday will face another day of heat, light wind and low humidity -- factors that will that will continue to dry vegetation and fuel flames, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures near the Canyon fire in the Santa Ana Mountains will hover around 90 degrees with winds moving at about 5 mph over the ridge tops with the occasional 15-mph gust, said Miguel Miller, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in San Diego.
“Looking out, the biggest enemy is humidity,” he said.
The winds will push the fire southwest most of the day Tuesday before steering flames east toward Corona in the evening, he said.
As many as 1,500 Corona residents were forced to evacuate Monday as flames spread rapidly across 2,000 acres in the Santa Ana Mountains near the Anaheim-Corona border and threatened homes. Officials said evacuation orders remained in effect overnight as helicopters continued to drop water on the blaze.
Late Monday, officials said the blaze had damaged one home in the Dominguez Ranch area and that the overall blaze was just 5% contained.
Authorities ordered residents of all homes south of Green River Road -- from the 91 Freeway to Trudy Lane, including the Orchard Glen Tract -- to leave as more than 300 firefighters trudged through steep, rugged terrain.
By 11 p.m. Monday, about 40 residents had gathered at an evacuation center opened at Corona High School. Officials announced that four schools — Cesar Chavez Academy and Adams, Coronita and Prado View elementary schools — will be closed Tuesday, citing poor air quality, active evacuations and road closures.
Green River Road was closed at Palisades Drive, Serfas Club Drive and Paseo Grande. Residents not affected by evacuations may enter with ID.
The following roads were also closed Monday night to incoming traffic: Dominguez Ranch Road, Nicholas Place, Canyon Crest Drive, Boulder Drive, Suncrest Drive, Ridgeline Drive (south of Green River), Serfas Club (south of Green River), Montana Ranch Road, and Del Mar and Trudy ways.
Two lanes of the eastbound 91 freeway near Coal Canyon Road remained closed Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.
Staff writers Alene Tchekmedyian and James Queally contributed to this report.
